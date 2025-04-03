Afreximbank Raises $303m From Debut Panda Bond

Share

The African ExportImport Bank (Afreximbank) has priced a Rmb2.2 bn ($303 million) three-year debut Panda bond at par to yield 2.99 per cent, according to the International Financing Review (IFR).

The website said that the multinational finanicial institution is the second issuer from Africa to tap the Chinese onshore market, following the Arab Republic of Egypt’s Rmb3.5 bn threeyear private placement in 2023 with guarantees from the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.

At the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation Summit last September, Chinese President Xi Jinping said that China will encourage and support Panda bond issues from Africa.

He also said that China will provide Rmb360 billion to Africa in the coming three years, comprising credit lines of Rmb210 billion, aid of Rmb80 bn and Rmb70 bn of investments by Chinese companies.

According to the IFR, a banker on the Afreximbank’s deal said there have been discussions with a few African issuers for Panda bonds, although the timeline is uncertain.

“It’s not easy. Apart from a few sovereigns and names like Afreximbank and AfDB, most African issuers are not IG-rated, and investors are concerned about default risk, unless they have a guarantee structure like what Egypt did,” said the banker.

“But hopefully some of the deals can be realised this year.” The banker said Afreximbank had been talking to banks since first half of last year.

It was a lengthy process to have all documents ready and the regulatory approvals were only granted two to three weeks before the issue.

