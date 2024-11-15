Afreximbank President, Oramah, Awarded 2024 Medal Of Glory

Share

Prof. Benedict Oramah, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), has received the 2024 Medal of Glory award presented by the AGOA Civil Society Organization Network in Miami, United States.

According to a press release, presented during the 25th Annual U.S.-Africa Trade and Investment Conference/ Expo (AfriCANDO 2024), the award recognised Prof. Oramah’s “immeasurable contributions to Africa’s post COVID-19 recovery, his invaluable efforts in providing financial assistance to procure medical supplies, and his visionary leadership and involvement in the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) – including establishing the Pan African Payment and Settlement System.”

Okechukwu Ihejirika, Acting Chief Operating Officer of Afreximbank’s Caribbean Office, who represented Prof. Oramah at the event, told guests at the award ceremony that the recognition highlighted the important results which the private sector and governments could achieve by working together for the common benefit of ordinary people and highlighted the continued integration of Africa and CARICOM.

Thanking the Foundation of Democracy in Africa (FDA) and the AGOA Civil Society Network for the award, Mr. Ihejirika said that the accomplishment could be attributed to the “unwavering commitment by my colleagues at Afreximbank and our partners to the advancement of Global Africa”.

Earlier, Mr. Ihejirika participated in the opening session of the conference where he spoke on infrastructure financing to empower small and mediumscale enterprises (SMEs).

He used the opportunity to showcase Afreximbank products, services, initiatives and digital solutions and to highlight the Bank’s SME Development Programme.

