Afreximbank, Others To Launch African Research, Innovation Hub

Share

The African ExportImport Bank (Afrex – imbank) , in collaboration with African Union Commission and AfCFTA Secretariat, has announced that it will launch its new initiative the “African Research and Innovation Hub @IATF”, during the 4th Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF2025).

According to a press release, the key objective of the initiative is to boost academic research output and increase collaboration between academia, industry, and policy makers across Africa in the bid to drive forward intra-African trade and industrialisation.

The statement said: “The platform aims to provide an opportunity for African, Caribbean and Diaspora lecturers, students, and researchers to showcase innovative research and prototypes that contribute towards intra-African trade and industrialisation.

It also seeks to develop industry collaborations and exchange knowledge with leading professionals in the field during IATF2025 in Algiers, Algeria from September 4-10, 2025.”

Share

Please follow and like us: