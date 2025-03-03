Afreximbank Launches Documentary Series On Africa’s Potential

Share

The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has announced the launch of its new documentary series titled – “Impact Stories,” which aims to showcase the development impact of the bank’s interventions across various sectors and countries on the continent and in the diaspora.

According to a press release, “produced by the Afreximbank TV team and CNN’s Create Studio services, the series aims to spotlight the bank’s interventions, incorporating multi-faceted narratives that bring the bank’s initiatives to life.

Through testimonials of individuals, businesses, communities and economies that have been positively impacted by the interventions, the series creates an emotional connection, and a shared commitment of an African vision focused on transforming trade and economic self-determination.”

The statement further said: “Filmed across six countries and sectors, the inaugural season consists of six episodes that showcase some of Afreximbank’s development impact through inspiring short documentary-style films.

“The episodes feature the Zimborders Beitbridge project which involves the expansion, upgrade and improvement of Beitbridge Border Post in Zimbabwe, exploring the transformative effect of Afreximbank’s investment in modernising the border post, and showing how improved infrastructure is addressing trade inefficiencies, fostering intra-African trade and driving regional growth.

“Other episodes include the GloDjigbé Industrial Zone (GDIZ) in Benin, a project led by Afreximbank investee company, Arise Integrated Industrial Platform (Arise IIP) focused on driving industrialisation, job creation and end-to-end production on the continent; an episode on Oando PLC, showcasing their successful acquisition in a key Nigerian oil sector joint venture and its transformative impact on local content and economic prosperity, as well as other episodes focused on Eva’s Coffee in Kenya, an SME business driving export development and local value chain expansion; Reine Ablaa – a rising music star and alumni of Afreximbank’s CANEX Music factory initiative and an episode on the ongoing success of the Bank’s Pan African Payments and Settlement System (PAPSS).”

