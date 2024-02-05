Afreximbank, IFC, partner to host Africa energy transition seminar

As Africa continues to take steps to ensure that it reaps the full benefits of the drive for energy transition, the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), the International Finance Corporation ( IFC) and the legal firm White & Case, have partnered to host a one-day seminar to discuss, “Energy Transition and Infrastructure in Africa”. According to a press release, the seminar attracted about 150 participants drawn from key financial institutions, project sponsors and developers, and consultancy firms across Africa.

Delivering the keynote address, Mr. Haytham ElMaayergi, Executive Vice President, Global Trade Bank, Afreximbank, stated: “Africa has a unique advantage of being able to learn from the past and pursue a sustainable form of growth right from the start. The just energy transition presents a unique opportunity for the continent to leapfrog over outdated technologies and practices, build a resilient infrastructure and adopt innovative solutions that are conducive to its economic development while also mitigating climate change.” “Africa is undergoing a significant shift towards building a green economy fuelled by renewable energy and more sustainable practices,” said Walid Labadi, IFC Assistant General Counsel, Africa. “IFC is committed to enhance the climate change adaptation agenda by supporting Africa’s private sector and governments accelerate the transition to low-carbon and resilient economic growth, create investable projects, identify de-risking opportunities, and mobilize private and institutional capital at scale,” he added.