Afreximbank: IATF Deals Set To Surpass $100bn

The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), African Union Commission (AUC) and AfCFTA Secretariat have disclosed that the 4th Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF2025) is expected to fetch the continent about $44 billion in trade and investments deals during the fair being hosted by the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, in Algiers in September this year.

Similarly, Afreximbank and its partners also said that over 2,000 exhibitors were expected to showcase their products, over 35,000 visitors and over 140 participating countries would be in Algiers, Algeria for the IATF2025.

The Executive Vice-President, Intra-African Trade Bank, Afreximbank, Mrs. Kanayo Awani, made this known at the Nigeria IATF2025 Business Roadshow themed: Gateway To New Opportunities as part of the Road To Intra-african Trade Fair 2025 in Lagos, yesterday.

Awani disclosed at the event that Afreximbank had committed about $52 billion into Nigeria’s economy to boost trade and investment for the leading role Nigeria, as a country, has been playing in the African continent.

She explained that the two previous editions of the IATF generated over $74 billion in trade and investment deals, adding that with this year’s edition in Algiers, Algeria in September, it is expected to surpass the $100 billion mark in trade and investment deals, thus providing a glimpse of the immense potential that exists for intra-African trade and investment.