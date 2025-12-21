Afreximbank Grants Heirs Energy $750m Facility To Boost Production Capacity

Nigeria’s indigenous energy company, Heirs Energy, has secured a $750 million financing facility from the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) to expand its oil and gas production capacity.

The deal, consummated over the weekend in Abuja, is expected to move the company into a new phase of growth, raising crude oil production to about 100,000 barrels per day and gas output to roughly 250 million cubic metres.

The facility will strengthen Heirs Energy’s upstream operations and support Nigeria’s drive for energy sufficiency and industrial growth.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Chairman of Heirs Holdings, Tony Elumelu, described the transaction as a strong vote of confidence in African enterprises and institutions, commending Afreximbank for backing large-scale indigenous projects.

“The most impactful and catalytic finance institution in Africa is Afreximbank. They have grown the capacity and the boldness to support African businesses,” Elumelu said.

He noted that Afreximbank played a defining role in Heirs Energy’s growth journey, from its early stages to the current expansion phase, stressing that the financing reflects African capital working for African businesses.

“For Afreximbank and others to come together and say, okay, we can restructure this and give you room to scale, it again shows Afreximbank’s belief in us. They started this journey and are now helping us move to the next level,” he said.

Elumelu added that financial support comes with responsibility, stressing that performance is essential to sustaining trust. He disclosed that despite severe oil theft challenges, the company never defaulted on its obligations.

Recounting the acquisition of Oil Mining Lease (OML) 17, Elumelu said the process faced prolonged delays under the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari, partly due to concerns that the asset was too large for private sector ownership.

“Our government at the time refused to approve it because it was considered too big for the private sector, forgetting that Shell itself was a private sector entity,” he said, adding that the delays imposed significant financial costs on the company.

President of Afreximbank, Dr. George Elombi, said the bank’s support for Heirs Energy aligns with its commitment to strengthening Africa’s energy sector, which he described as critical to the continent’s economic stability.

“If we did not support the energy sector, about 23 African countries would be in serious trouble,” Elombi said, noting that Afreximbank is preparing additional billion-dollar interventions to stabilise the sector.

He emphasised that Afreximbank’s African ownership reinforces its resolve to remain a dependable partner in both good and challenging times.

Providing further details, Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer of Heirs Energy, Samuel Nwanze, said the financing was structured to consolidate recent gains and unlock future expansion.

“Currently, we are producing over 50,000 barrels of oil per day and about 120 million cubic metres of gas. This funding is designed to help us scale to about 100,000 barrels per day and 250 million cubic metres of gas,” Nwanze said.

He disclosed that when Heirs Energy acquired OML 17 from Shell, Total and Eni, it raised about $1.1 billion, most of which has now been repaid after nearly four years of operations. The new facility, structured under a five-year reserve-based lending framework, includes refinancing of existing debt and fresh capital for expansion.

Nwanze said increased gas production from OML 17 has already boosted power generation across Nigeria’s eastern domestic gas network, improving capacity utilisation at plants such as Geometric and Transcorp.

“If we continue growing the business, we believe we can make an even greater impact on energy supply and sufficiency, not just for Nigeria but across the continent,” he said.