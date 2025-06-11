Afreximbank: Fitch Downgrade Based On ‘Erroneous View

Share

The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) is disputing the recent downgrade of its credit rating by Fitch Ratings.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Afreximbank argues that the downgrade is based on an “erroneous view” and that its financial position is robust. The statement partly read: “Afreximbank operates under very high standards of financial transparency.

The bank’s financial reporting strictly adheres to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), including IFRS 9.

This standard governs the classification and staging of loan performance, including the treatment of non-performing loans, amongst other matters.

The bank’s application of IFRS 9 is comprehensively detailed in its 2024 Financial Statements and further clarified in the external auditors’ report.

As cited in the ratings report, dated 4 June 2025, ‘Fitch’s definition of NPLs differs from the bank’s approach, which makes use of forwardlooking information’.

“It isimportant to note that Fitch acknowledges Afreximbank’s financial resilience, highlighting that ‘the bank operates with a high level of collateral and credit risk mitigants and has already taken relatively large provisions on some sovereign exposures, which would reduce any potential further negative financial impact for the bank’.

“Fitch also acknowledges the bank’s strong capitalization including its “strong equity to assets and guarantees ratio” and “excellent internal capital generation”.

Concentration risk is also reported as “low” and its liquidity assessment of “a” reflects the bank’s “strong quality of treasury assets”.

The Bank believes that these factors reinforce the overall soundness of the Bank’s risk management framework.”

The statement further said: “Fitch’s ‘negative outlook’ decision, which it says reflects ‘the risk that the debt owed to Afreximbank by some of its sovereign borrowers may be restructured’, is hinged on the erroneous view, in some quarters, that the treaty establishing Afreximbank, executed by its 53 participating African states, can be violated by the Bank without consequences.

“For clarity, the bank establishment agreement is a treaty entered into by, and among, all participating states and between the participating states and the bank.”

