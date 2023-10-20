Afreximbank, Firm Sign N45bn for Gas Processing Facility

The African Export-Import Bank (Afrexim- bank) and Alphaden Energy & Oilfield Limited, a Nigerian company, have signed a 7-year term N45 billion ($60million) loan agreement for the construction of a 20 million standard cubic feet per day gas processing facility in Bayelsa State, Nigeria.

According to a statement seen by New Telegraph yesterday, the agreement was signed by Chief Executive Officer of Alphaden Energy & Oilfield Limited, Paschal Anyanwu; and Director and Global Head of Client Relations at Afreximbank, Rene Awabeng, during the second second day of the African Energy Week (AEW) 2023, in Cape Town.

The summit was organised by the African Energy Chamber (AEC). Executive Chairman of AEC, J Ayuk, who was present at the signing, said: “We all believe that gas is going to play a leading role in how we develop Africa’s energy security. “This is going to be a N45 billion ($60 million) energy facility that will be developed by an African company.

On behalf of the African Energy Chamber and Afreximbank, we salute you.” “We believe that every little step that we take will help make contributions towards the energy independence of this continent,” Anyanwu stated, adding, “this day marks a significant day in this journey, and hopefully there will be more that will follow in these footsteps as we follow those before us.”

The project, the statement stated, would be built at the Obama flow station, in Oil Mining Licence 63, and will have the capacity to produce 405 million tons per day of Liquefied Natural Gas (cooking gas) and 294 barrels per day of crude condensates.