Afreximbank Breaks Ground On $180m Barbados AATC

The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), on Tuesday, broke ground on its first-ever state-of-theart Afreximbank African Trade Centre (AATC) in the Caribbean, marking a pivotal moment for trade relations between Africa and the CARICOM region.

According to a press release, “the $180 million Barbados AATC, the first to be established outside Africa, is an authentic icon of trade embodying the ambition, resilience, and influence of leading commercial cities in Africa and the Caribbean that serve as dynamic focal points for commerce, fostering regional and global trade connections.

It is expected to enhance intra-and extra-African trade, with a focus on countries of the Global South through Afreximbank’s Global Africa initiative.

“Afreximbank initiated the AATC concept following a 2018 Board decision to create trade facilitation hubs in key commercial capitals across Africa.

These hubs will provide integrated trade information, services, finance, and ancillary facilities. Nine leading commercial cities were subsequently selected to host the network of AATCs across Africa and the Caribbean.

They include Abuja (Nigeria), Harare (Zimbabwe), Kampala (Uganda), Cairo (Egypt), Abidjan (Cote d’Ivoire),Yaoundé (Cameroon), Bridgetown (Barbados), Kigali (Rwanda) and Tunis (Tunisia).

They will serve to link buyers, sellers, suppliers, service providers, enterprises, governments, chambers of commerce, financial institutions, economic development organisations and the general African and global trade and investment community.”

