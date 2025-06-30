Afreximbank Boosts Africa’s Automotive Sector With $1bn – AFCFTA

AfreximBank has committed $1 billion in support of Africa’s automotive sector, focusing on local component manufacturing, Secretary – General of African Continental Free Trade Area (AFCTA), Wamkele Mene, said on Thursday during a plenary session of the bank’s AGM in Abuja.

Presenting the AFCTA progress report to the audience, he said AFCTA was backing initiatives like a $46 million fisheries value chain development programme and Zimbabwe’s strategic grain reserve system.

“We have rolled out digital tools like the AfCFTA e-Tariff book and the online tariff negotiation portal, making trade rules more accessible and transparent. And finally, the non-tariff barriers mechanism is live.

It allows traders to report and resolve issues like bureaucracy, customs delays, or inconsistent regulations, often bigger obstacles than tariffs themselves”, AFCTA boss disclosed.

The AfCFTA aims to unite all 55 African Union Member States, representing over 1.4 billion people and a combined GDP of about $3 trillion, into a single integrated market for goods, services, investment, and the movement of people.

“This unified market is poised to unlock the dynamism of our entrepreneurs, spur industrialization, create millions of jobs for our youth, and shift our economies from commodity dependence towards higher value addition and structural transformation.

The establishment and operationalization of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), represents one of the most ambitious and transformative step towards continental economic integration since the dawn of our independence era”, he added.

He said the regional trade block was recording steady successes disclosing 49 countries had ratified the agreement, representing 90.7 per cent ofa signatories.

This broad participation, he notes reflects a shared conviction in the promise of economic integration.

“Second, we are seeing tariff reductions and simplified customs procedures begin to take hold, removing long-standing barriers to trade.

Third, commercially meaningful trade is underway, as businesses trade under AfCFTA rules, benefitting from reduced or zero tariffs.

Fourth, while trade in goods has moved faster, momentum is building in services, including finance, retail, telecommunications, and tourism. We are focused on building African champions in these sectors.

Fifth, We have concluded and adopted key protocols on Investment, Intellectual Property Rights, Competition Policy, Digital Trade, and Women and Youth in Trade.

These provide a solid policy foundation for inclusive, modern trade”, he said. He said across many member states, policy reforms were underway to align national trade laws, customs rules, and product standards with the AfCFTA framework.

According to him, “this harmonisation is essential to simplify cross-border trade and improve the broader business environment. We are starting to see real-world impacts.

Since the launch of commercially meaningful trading in October 2022, we have observed a diversification of export destinations within Africa, reduced trade barriers, and an uptick in economic activity. These gains are translating into jobs, SME growth, and better livelihoods for smallscale traders, women, and youth”.