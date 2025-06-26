Afreximbank Boosts Africa’s Automotive Sector With $1b – AfCFTA

The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has committed $1 billion to support Africa’s automotive industry, with a particular focus on enhancing local component manufacturing.

This was disclosed by the Secretary-General of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), Wamkele Mene, during a plenary session at Afreximbank’s Annual General Meeting, currently ongoing in Abuja.

Delivering a progress report on AfCFTA, Mene said the initiative is gaining significant traction, thanks in part to strategic backing from institutions like Afreximbank.

He also highlighted additional programs, including a $46 million fisheries value chain development project and support for Zimbabwe’s strategic grain reserve system.

“We have rolled out digital tools such as the AfCFTA e-Tariff Book and the Online Tariff Negotiation Portal, making trade rules more accessible and transparent. Importantly, our Non-Tariff Barriers (NTB) Mechanism is now live. It enables traders to report and resolve issues like excessive bureaucracy, customs delays, and inconsistent regulations — challenges that often prove more obstructive than tariffs,” Mene stated.

He reaffirmed the overarching goal of AfCFTA: to integrate all 55 African Union member states into a single market of over 1.4 billion people, with a combined GDP of approximately $3 trillion.

“This unified market is poised to unlock entrepreneurial dynamism, drive industrialisation, create millions of jobs for Africa’s youth, and transition our economies from commodity dependence to higher value-added production and structural transformation,” he added.

Mene revealed that 49 countries have ratified the AfCFTA agreement, representing 90.7% of signatories — a testament to the continent’s collective commitment to economic integration.

“Tariff reductions and streamlined customs procedures are taking hold, breaking down long-standing trade barriers. We are already witnessing commercially meaningful trade under AfCFTA rules, with businesses benefiting from reduced or zero tariffs,” he said.

He noted that while trade in goods has progressed faster, momentum is building in services sectors such as finance, retail, telecommunications, and tourism. “We are focused on developing African champions in these sectors,” Mene added.

According to him, AfCFTA has also concluded and adopted key protocols on investment, intellectual property rights, competition policy, digital trade, and women and youth in trade — laying a strong policy foundation for inclusive and modern trade.

He said that many member states are undertaking critical policy reforms to align national trade laws, customs regulations, and product standards with the AfCFTA framework.

“This harmonisation is essential for simplifying cross-border trade and enhancing the overall business environment. Since the launch of commercially meaningful trading in October 2022, we’ve seen diversification in export destinations within Africa, reduced trade barriers, and a rise in economic activity. These gains are translating into jobs, SME growth, and better livelihoods — especially for small-scale traders, women, and youth,” he stated.