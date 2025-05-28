Afreximbank Boosts Africa-Caribbean Economic Cooperation

Share

African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), in partnership with the Government of Grenada, has announced that the fourth edition of the AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum (ACTIF2025) will be held in St. George’s, Grenada, from 28 to 29 July 2025 under the theme:

“Resilience and Transformation: Enhancing Africa-Caribbean Economic Cooperation in an Era of Global Uncertainty.”

According to a press release, the ACTIF2025, which is Afreximbank’s flagship initiative to drive commercial, economic and cultural ties between Africa and the Caribbean, will build on the momentum of the previous three Forums and further promote trade and investment potential between the two regions.

“The International Trade Centre (ITC) estimates that AfriCaribbean trade could reach $1.8 billion by 2028. This growth is possible due to the crucial role of public and private partners and channelling investment into multiple sectors, including minerals and metals, processed foods, and transportation.

Connecting opportunity with capital and market information can positively impact the economies of Africa and the Caribbean Community and Common Market (CARICOM) region,” the statement said.

It quoted the Prime Minister of Grenada, Dickon Mitchell, as saying: “ACTIF is a clarion call for unity, enterprise and a reimagined global role for our people.

“United in spirit in the pursuit of economic prosperity and mutual respect — the AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum brings our shared vision for African-Caribbean unity to life through economic transformation, trade expansion and in vestment cooperation.”

– Professor Benedict Oramah, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Afreximbank, said: “In today’s turbulent global economic environment, it is more urgent than ever for Africa and the Caribbean to strengthen their economic ties.

Despite deep historical and cultural bonds, our regions continue to trade less than 1% of their exports with each other — a stark reminder of untapped potential. ACTIF was established to change that.

“Through strategic partnerships, enhanced logistics, and greater access to capital, we are laying the foundations for a resilient transatlantic economic corridor that can drive inclusive growth, job creation, and sustainable development on both sides.

ACTIF2025 is not merely a forum for business — it is a platform for rewriting the future of Afri-Caribbean economic relations, grounded in solidarity, shared values, and a common vision of prosperity.”

He further noted that the groundbreaking of the Afreximbank African Trade Centre (AATC) in Bridgetown, Barbados, on 27 March marked a significant milestone in the Bank’s long-term commitment to the region.

“The AATC will be a gateway for Africa-Caribbean trade and investment,” he said, “offering a home for African businesses in the Caribbean and opening doors for Caribbean entrepreneurs to Africa. I urge all ACTIF stakeholders to seize this moment to transform vision into action.”

