Afreximbank Announces Investment Conference To Boost Intra-African Trade

In a bid to strengthen the role of Africa’s sub-sovereign governments in driving intraAfrican trade and investment, and the successful implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), in collaboration with the County Government of Kisumu and the United Cities and Local Governments of Africa (UCLG Africa) is organising the fourth edition of the African SubSovereign Governments Network (AfSNET) Conference.

According to a press release, the Conference will take place in Kisumu City, Kenya, from 25 to 27 November, under the theme “Leveraging the AfCFTA for Sustainable Trade and Investment: A Development Pathway for African Sub-Sovereigns.”

The statement said that a key feature of the event will be an exhibition aimed at promoting trade at a local level, to be preceded by an investment promotion training on the first day, adding that one of the key objectives of the conference is to foster greater collaboration in promoting trade, development and investment initiatives among African sub-sovereigns, aligned with AfCFTA’s goals.

Mrs. Kanayo Awani, Executive Vice President Intra African Trade and Export Development, Afreximbank, who will be speaking at the Investment Conference, said:

“Afreximbank partnered with the Forum of Regions of Africa (FORAF), an organ of the UCLG Africa under the AfSNET initiative to ensure its products and interventions for trade and investment promotion are accessible both at the local and sub-sovereign level.

This resulted in the announcement of US$ 2 billion in financing to tackle the pressing financing challenges faced by subsovereigns and businesses.

