Afreximbank: AMCE To Create 3,000 Jobs Within Five Years

The African Medical Centre of Excellence (AMCE), a tertiary medical institution spearheaded by the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) in partnership with King’s College Hospital, London, will within the first five years of its existence, will create 3,000 jobs, stimulate Intra-African trade in medical services, and strengthen critical supply chains in pharmaceuticals and healthcare delivery.

President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of both Afreximbank and AMCE, Prof Benedict Oramah, stated this during a high-level stakeholder and media tour to showcase major construction milestones ahead of the anticipated launch of the hospital in June this year.

According to him, AMCE, also within the first five years of its existence, provide lifesaving care to over 350,000 patients and help Nigeria retain the over $1.1 billion lost annually to outbound medical tourism.

As Oramah put it, “the Africa Medical Centre of Excellence (AMCE) represents a defining moment in Africa’s pursuit of self-sufficiency in healthcare.

For too long, our continent has borne the heavy burden of noncommunicable diseases, capital flight from medical tourism, and the exodus of skilled professionals seeking opportunities abroad. AMCE is set to change that narrative.

“By delivering world-class, lifesaving care to over 350,000 patients within its first five years, this facility will ensure that quality healthcare is no longer a privilege reserved for those who can afford to travel overseas.

Most importantly, it will help Nigeria retain the over $1.1 billion lost annually to outbound medical tourism, redirecting those resources towards strengthening our own systems.”

He further stated: “This initiative is more than an investment in infrastructure—it is an investment in Africa’s future.

Through strategic partnerships with governments, international stakeholders, and the private sector, we are demonstrating that Africa has both the ambition and the capability to provide world-class healthcare for its people.

The AMCE is not just a medical facility; it is a statement of intent, a symbol of progress, and a beacon of hope for a healthier, more self-reliant continent.”

Also speaking at the event, Brian Deaver, Chief Executive Officer of AMCE, highlighted the hospital’s impact: “The Africa Medical Centre of Excellence is not just a hospital—it is a bold step toward reshaping the future of specialised healthcare in Africa.

By integrating cutting-edge medical technologies, pioneering research, and world-class training, AMCE is creating a sustainable healthcare ecosystem that will set new standards for medical excellence across the continent.

“This facility is more than a response to Africa’s healthcare challenges—it is a proactive investment in the well-being of millions.

From early diagnostics to advanced treatment and long-term disease management, AMCE will provide a seamless continuum of care that improves patient outcomes, strengthens medical expertise, and retains talent that might otherwise seek opportunities abroad.”

“As we move closer to our launch, our focus remains unwavering: building a centre of excellence that not only delivers life-saving care but also drives economic growth, supports local innovation, and reinforces Nigeria’s position as a leading destination for specialised medical treatment.

Through strategic partnerships and state-of-the-art infrastructure, we are not just treating diseases—we are transforming healthcare delivery for generations to come.”

