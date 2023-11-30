Afreximbank: Africa Earned $43.7bn From Iatf 2023

The management of Afreximbank has announced that this year’s Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF 2023) fetched the continent about $43.7 billion in trade and investments deals at the end of the just concluded trade fair in Cairo, Egypt.

The Executive Vice-President, Intra-African Trade Bank, Afreximbank, Mrs. Kanayo Awani, made this known at a virtual press conference in Cairo, Egypt, while announcing the Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) and scorecards of the IATF 2023 exhibition.

Awani explained that the $43.7 billion in trade and investments deals achieved at the end of the IATF 2023 surpassed the bank’s projection of $43 billion. The VP of Afreximbank said: “The Key Performance Indicators we gave you at the IATF 2023 trade fair were inconclusive because as at that time, given that information, figure was still rolling in and I will like to give you that in- formation having done the necessary audits on those numbers.

“If you don’t mind, I will just go ahead and read it. In terms of participants, we ended up at 28,282. In terms of numbers of exhibitors, I think we had announced 1,615 and at the closed of the fair, it was 1,939. We had already targeted 1,600 exhibitors.

Again, for participating countries overall, so people who participated in one form or the other as exhibitors, as delegates, visitors and speakers as well, were 130.