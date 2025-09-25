Afreximbank, AAAM Renew Partnership To Promote Industrialisation Of Automotive Sector

African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has renewed its Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the African Association of Automotive Manufacturers, harmonising efforts to promote Intra-African trade and investment in the continent’s automotive sector.

According to a press release, the MoU was signed on the sidelines of the recently concluded Intra-African Trade Fair 2025 (IATF2025) in Algiers, Algeria by Dr. Gainmore Zanamwe, the Director of Trade Facilitation and Investment Promotion at Afreximbank, and Ms Martina Biene, President of AAAM.

Its key pillars are regional automotive value chains, automotive financing, and policy and capacity building. Speaking during the signing ceremony, Dr Zanamwe expressed Afreximbank’s commitment to support development of the automotive sector in Africa.

He added: “This MoU underscores the commitment of Afreximbank and AAAM to strengthen Africa’s industrialisation goals through strategic partnerships. By aligning financial innovation, policy support, and value chain development within the automotive sector, we are fostering a new era of intra-African trade and manufacturing.

Our commitment to this initiative demonstrates how Afreximbank’s resources and expertise can transform continental aspirations into tangible economic outcomes.” He stated that the MoU is expected to catalyse industrialisation by spurring local automotive manufacturing, strengthen regional integration, improve trade flows, create skilled jobs and reduce reliance on the import of second-hand vehicles across Africa. “Afreximbank has been a phenomenal partner in our quest to drive growth and industrialisation of the automotive industry on the continent.”