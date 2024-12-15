Afrexim Bank Set to Build African Quality Assurance Centre in Imo State

Share

The Imo State government and officials of the Africa Export-Import Bank (Afrexim Bank) have laid the foundation of the building of the African Quality Assurance Centre located on Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Ngor Okpala, Imo State.

The ground breaking ceremony at the weekend was performed by officials of Imo State Government and those of the Afrexim Bank led by their Manager Export Development, Mr. Amr Ali.

Speaking during the ceremony, Governor Hope Uzodimma who was represented by his Commissioner for Industries, Mines and Solid Minerals, Hon. Earnest Ibejiako, described the facility as “a unique and important institution that will not only encourage the production of goods by industries, but will also remove trade barriers in the global market, as it affects Nigeria and Africa in general.”

He said the Centre will test products for export from the region in particular and country in general, ensuring they certify international standard requirements, adding that “it will encourage capacity building of industries in Nigeria, as it is only the second of the Centre in the country.”

His words: “With the presence of the Centre in the state, industrialists who wish to produce for the international market will be trooping to establish their industry in the state, since it will be easy for them to test their products and be able to export and import.”

Earlier in his remarks, the Manager, Export Development of Afrexim Bank, Mr. Amr Ali, said in line with its mandate, Afrexim Bank has introduced African Quality Assurance Centre initiative, to address non tariff barriers to African trade.

