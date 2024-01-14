AFRD: Sanwo-Olu Urges Prayers For Serving, Fallen Heroes

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has urged Nigerians to continue to pray for the victory of Military men who are currently at the forefront of the fight against insecurity and insurgency.

The governor made the call on Sunday during the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day service held at the Chapel of Christ The Light, Alausa Ikeja.

Represented by Mr Gboyega Shoyonwo, Deputy Chief of Staff of the State, Sanwo-olu said the event is spearheaded by the state to appreciate the sacrifices of fallen heroes, pray for the repose of their souls, and pray for families left behind. It is also in remembrance of those who are presently sacrificing so much to sustain peace in the country.

He also urged continued prayers from all and sundry for the repose of fallen heroes and God’s protection of troops for the war against insecurity and insurgency in Nigeria.

He also requested prayers for widows, widowers, orphans, and other dependents left behind by those who lost their lives in sacrifice for the peace of the nation.

The AFRD is observed every January 15 to honour fallen heroes of the Nigerian Armed Forces in various wars and national assignments.

Preaching at the service, General Overseer of Mountain if Miracle Ministries, Pastor D. K. Olukoya, who was represented by his Assistant, Research and Publications, Pastor Abiodun Ladejola, emphasised the importance of sacrifice: “It means that losses must be endured in the present, to enjoy gains later”. He urged that citizens to embrace sacrifice as it is one way “to attract the movement of God”

Governor Sanwo-Olu, at the launch of this year’s AFRD emblem in his Alausa office in November 2023 announced a N50 million donation as his administration’s commitment to making life easy for Legionnaires and families of the fallen heroes.