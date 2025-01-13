AFRD: Sanwo-Olu Preaches Compassion, Collaboration

Share

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said addressing societal challenges confronting the families of the deceased military officers requires shared responsibilities.

The Governor also called on residents to honour the sacrifices of the nation’s fallen heroes, by fostering a culture of compassion and collaboration. This was contained in a public statement from the Ministry of Information and Strategy.

He was speaking at the 2025 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Interdenominational Divine Service held today at the Chapel of Christ the Light, Alausa, Ikeja.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Barr. Abimbola Salu-Hundeyin, Governor Sanwo-Olu stated that the solemn occasion transcends just the ceremony, adding that it serves as a reflection on the legacy of the gallant officers and their selfless service to the nation.

He noted that the faithful efforts of these heroes have laid a foundation for the state’s ongoing development and urged all Lagosians to emulate their selflessness.

Sanwo-Olu reiterated that compassion should guide the state’s policies and citizens’ actions, ensuring that no one is left behind in the quest for growth and development.

“We owe it to our heroes to sustain their vision by extending a helping hand to those in need and creating opportunities for all,” he said.

Speaking further at the event, Governor Sanwo-Olu emphasised the profound debt of gratitude owed to the fallen heroes, stating that their sacrifices are immeasurable and can only be fully rewarded by God.

He assured the audience that the Lagos State Government is committed to backing these memories with actions that make their sacrifices worthwhile.

The Governor outlined initiatives by his administration aimed at supporting the families of departed military officers and improving the lives of Lagos residents.

He disclosed that the state government has provided free medical care to the families of fallen heroes in government-owned hospitals and has continued the distribution of support packages to ease their burdens.

“These efforts are deliberate,” Sanwo-Olu noted. “We are not only remembering these heroes in words but ensuring their families feel supported and cared for, even in their absence.”

In addition to supporting military families, the Governor highlighted broader infrastructural achievements, including the commissioning of over 25 bridges and road networks in recent weeks, with more projects set for completion soon.

Sanwo-Olu urged individuals, non-governmental organizations, and public-spirited entities to collaborate with the government to further uplift the families of fallen heroes.

“Together, we can foster a society where compassion reigns supreme,” he said, underscoring the importance of collective responsibility in improving the standard of living for all.

Governor Sanwo-Olu reiterated his administration’s resolve to build on its achievements and further improve the lives of all residents of Lagos State, inspired by the sacrifices of those who gave their lives in service to the nation.

During the service, Very Rev’d Oladapo Emmanuel Daramola, Presbyter and Cathedral Administrator of the Methodist Cathedral of Peace and Excellence, Opebi, delivered a sermon themed: “Remembering the Faithful Heroes.”

Drawing from Nehemiah 13:14, he highlighted the importance of faithful stewardship and dedication to God-given assignments. “Faithful heroes often sacrifice personal comfort to fulfil their calling,” Rev. Daramola said. “Their unwavering dedication, despite challenges, is a legacy that must inspire us all.”

The Thanksgiving service was attended by members of the Lagos State Executive Council, Permanent Secretaries, Military and Paramilitary Officers, and Heads of Government Agencies.

Share

Please follow and like us: