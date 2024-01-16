AFRD: Sanwo-Olu Craves Honour For Fallen, Serving Heroes

Lagos State Government, on Monday, joined the Federal government to lay a wreath in honour of fallen heroes and heroines of the Nigerian Armed Forces for their sacrifices.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu was supported by his Dr. Deputy, Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, Head of Service, Barr. Bode Agoro, and other government functionaries at the event held at the Tafawa Balewa Square.

He said the event is meant to acknowledge and appreciate military heroes who for decades served the country in various capacities.

The AFRD is an annual event held every 15th January in which State Governors across the country join Mr. President to place the flowers in remembrance of soldiers who served the country.

Speaking to journalists during the wreath laying ritual held at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos Island, the governor urged Nigerians to always honour and remember fallen heroes as well as encourage serving members of the Forces.

Sanwo-olu expressed delight that the event “went very well” while adding that the day is a significant national day to honour and recognise the contributions of soldiers both dead and serving who work gallantly to maintain national peace.

While praising the contributions of men of the Armed Forces, both dead and serving, Sanwo-olu said that National Remembrance Day is a day to appreciate their “gallant works” and be reminded to always encourage serving soldiers.

He also added that the day is a day to pray for the repose of the souls of fallen heroes and commit the families they left behind into the hands of God.

“It is a day where we all come together to acknowledge and recognise our fallen heroes and gallant soldiers who have served the country for decades.

“It is a day to continue to remember them and their families and loved ones that they have left behind. To continue to pray for the repose of the souls of the fallen heroes. To commit their families into God’s hands.

“It is a significant day for the Government and the people of Nigeria to appreciate all of their efforts, what they have done and for se] serving officers to know that the country will continue to appreciate their gallant works even while they are alive or when they pass on.

“The day is a significant national day that everybody must honour them, appreciate them and wish them well and continue to encourage them. That’s what we have come here to do and we are happy that it has gone very well, everybody has turned out in the right colours and the event has gone very well.” Said the Governor.