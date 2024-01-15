AFRD: Alia, Speaker, Others Honour Fallen Heroes In Benue

Benue State Governor, Rev. Hyacinth Alia on Monday led the Speaker, members of the state House of Assembly and the State Executive Council, Service Chiefs and the diplomatic corps to honour the nation’s fallen and living heroes.

The event, which witnessed the laying of wreaths at the Ibrahim Babangida Square in Makurdi was the climax of activities for the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration (AFRDC).

Governor Alia represented by his Deputy, Dr Sam Ode performed the solemn laying of wreaths at the foot of the unknown soldiers also in the company of the Chief Judge of the state, Tor Tiv, Ochi Idoma, Heads of Security formations, Ex-Servicemen and families of fallen heroes after which 20 one gun salutes went into the airwave.

Governor Alia has charged everyone in the society to ensure that those who served in the country’s Armed forces are well taken care of.

The Governor harped on the need for improved welfare for ex-servicemen and wives of fallen heroes in Benue State.

According to the Governor, meeting the needs of those who have put their lives in line of duty to keep the country safe, is the only way they can forget their ugly moments while in service.

He called for prayers for the families of the deceased officers, saying their bravery and sacrifices have ensured the rest of the citizens of the country are safe.

The Governor who described the Armed Forces Remembrance Day as a day to honour the services and unwavering commitment of the Armed forces to the security of the country, charged the people to use the occasion to ensure peace within the state and the country, as a mark of honour to the fallen heroes.

He signed the anniversary register and released the ceremonial pigeons as a symbol of national peace and freedom.

Governor Alia also carried out an inspection of 251 personnel on parade in commemoration of the day.

Speaker, Benue State House of Assembly, Hon. Aondona Dajoh represented by the Majority Leader, Hon. Saater Tiseer, promised to enact a law that would take care of the welfare of families of the fallen heroes in the state.

Mr Dajoh expressed satisfaction with the efforts of the military in safeguarding the territorial sovereignty of the nation, pointing out that without their selfless sacrifices, the activities of the criminals would have overwhelmed the country based on the present security situation in some areas.

Chairman, of the Nigerian Legion of Ex-Service Men in Benue State, Sebastian Adawa, called on the Federal Government to establish a commission to improve the living conditions of the veterans and families of fallen heroes.

Coordinator, Military Widows, Benue State chapter, Mrs. Dorcas Akase, noted that life has not been easy without their husbands.

He thanked the governor for intervening in their welfare, as she seek for more support from the citizens of Benue.

The celebration started with a series of activities including Jumma’at prayer on Jan. 12, at the Central Mosque and Interdenominational Christian service on Jan. 14. At the Chapel of Grace, Government House.