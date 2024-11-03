Afowiri Fondzenyuy Completes Medellin Marathon, Showcasing Humanitarian Spirit

Share

…Adding Fifth Continent to Marathon Journey

Medellin, Colombi, renowned globally as the “Toghu Marathoner,” Afowiri Kizito Fondzenyuy has reached a new milestone by completing the Medellin Marathon in Colombia, marking the fifth continent where he has run in his signature Toghu attire.

The course was one of the most demanding he’s ever encountered, with Afowiri citing high altitude, intense humidity, heat, rain, and hills as formidable challenges.

“It was the toughest marathon I have ever run,” Afowiri said, “but it felt easier thanks to the great people who became Toghu fans along the way.”

The enthusiastic Medellin crowd cheered him on with affectionate names like “Africa,” “Cameroon,” and “Taghou,” bolstering his spirits through the race’s intense stretches.

But beyond the race itself, a powerful moment unfolded just before the finish line. Afowiri spotted a fellow runner struggling to complete the marathon. Rather than focusing on his own finish time, he made the compassionate choice to help the runner cross the finish line, lending him support when others had passed by.

“I couldn’t ignore him because I run for a different reason,” Afowiri shared, adding that the experience brought deeper meaning to his Medellin journey.”Even if I forget about everything else,” he reflected, “that is one moment I’ll never forget, and it will mean the same to the person I helped.”

His commitment to compassion and community underscores the philosophy behind his marathon achievements, as his races serve not only as personal accomplishments but as platforms for raising awareness and support for humanitarian causes.

With an Abbott Majors medal, and having completed Marathons across five continents, Afowiri’s next challenge is Antarctica in 2025, where he hopes to add the sixth continent to his remarkable journey, braving sub-zero temperatures and icy terrain.

“The finish line isn’t just about personal victory; it’s about helping others cross it too,” he remarked, setting his sights on the formidable icy conditions that awaited him.

