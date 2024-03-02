Afolayan, Blessing To The Industry – Ogogo

With the triumphant return of “Anikulapo” in its grandest form yet, titled “Rise of the Africa’s first purpose built entertainment arena set to open in Lagos Ogogo of adulthood, motherhood, love, fear and magic. It tells the story of an over-pampered teenager who resents her mother, wishes she was an adult and wakes up to a rude shock one morning as a grown woman with kids while in Her Dark Past tells the story of an uber-successful social media influencer and life coach starts to crumble when the child she left for dead resurfaces years later, giving way to a complex spiral of drama that imperils her seemingly perfect life and unearths the trauma she fights daily to bury. Dr. Busola Tejumola, Executive Head of Content & West Africa Channels at MultiChoice, expressed her excitement about the premiere of the two feature films exclusively on Africa Magic. “We are excited to showcase the works of these truly talented individuals.

These films, Her Dark Past and Grown, are not just cinematic experiences, they are the culmination of hard work, dedication, and creativity from the MTF Class of 2023. Her Dark Past poster ats continues to top global charts and it’s time for our facilities to lead this way too. “This brand new 12,000 capacity venue will open up Nigeria to international stars, and Nigerian artists will benefit hugely from having an arena to showcase their talents in front of a home audience with world-class standards,” said John Reid, President of Live Nation EMEA. The consortium delivering the project includes Tayo Amusan, Chairman of The Persianas Group, the NSIA, Live Nation the world’s leading live entertainment company, and global sports and entertainment company Oak View Group which is behind the £365million Co-op Live arena in Manchester, UK.

Other partners include Yinka Folawiyo, Chairman of the Yinka Folawiyo Group, Nigerian investment fund Adino Capital and MBO Capital. The consortium plans to create a monumental centre for entertainment and sports, with a hotel and ample parking space. Construction of the arena has begun, and completion is expected in December 2025. Judith Shola Amaraibi Spectre,” veteran actor Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo, has showered praises on the mastermind behind the series, Kunle Afolayan, stating that he is indeed a blessing to the industry. Ogogo, during a Netflix-hosted event for “Anikulapo,” praised Afolayan’s directorial prowess, labeling him a visionary whose approach to filmmaking is unparalleled. According to Ogogo: “To say I was blown away by Afolayan’s attention to details and his spontaneity in directing is an understatement; he truly raised the game high and demanded the best from everyone who was part of the project.”

Reflecting on his own involvement in the project, Ogogo marveled at the professionalism and camaraderie fostered by Afolayan on set. He emphasized the rarity of such collaborative synergy, asserting that “Anikulapo: Rise of The Spectre” stands as a testament to Afolayan’s directorial genius and the collective talent of the cast and crew. “Being a part of this project has been a privilege,” Ogogo remarked, urging fellow actors to aspire to the standards set by Afolayan and his team. “This is not just a series; it’s a masterpiece Afolayan, blessing to the industry – Ogogo that transcends boundaries and captivates audiences with its brilliance,” he stated, inviting viewers to experience the magic of “Anikulapo: Rise of The Spectre.”

In the latest installment, viewers are treated to a thrilling narrative set against the backdrop of the Oyo Kingdom, where protagonist Saro embarks on a race against time to fulfill a seemingly impossible mission. Reprising their roles are Kunle Remi as Saro and Bimbo Ademoye as Rolake, supported by a stellar ensemble cast including industry luminaries like Sola Sobowale, Jide Kosoko, Lincoln Owo Ogunde, Gabriel Afolayan, Adebayo Salami, Moji Afolayan, Aisha Lawal, Adeniyi Johnson, Funky Mallam, Sokoto Alabge- deorun, Ropo Ewenla, Olayiwola Razaq Olasunkanmi, Kayode Aderupoko, Damilola Ogunsi, Oyindamola Sanni, Sunday Omobolanle, Sisi Quadri and Titi Kuti. The much anticipated series was solely shot at the Kunle Afolayan Production (KAP) Film village in Oyo with a cast and crew of 600 people. Upon its debut in March, the series will be available for streaming in 190 countries.