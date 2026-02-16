AFN To Probe Favour Ashe’s Switch To Qatar

The President of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), Mr Tonobok Okowa, has expressed shock at the alleged switch of nationality by sprinter Favour Ashe from Nigeria to Qatar.

This is as he stated that the AFN is unaware of such developments and will immediately commence a probe into the athletes’ statuses.

Ashe, who was reported to have joined Qatar’s project about five months ago, has predicted that more track and field stars will dump Nigeria for other countries in the near future.

News of Ashe’s alleged switch surfaced online on Sunday, February 15, a few days after he spoke about the country’s training camp in South Africa.

Following the development, Favour became the second Nigerian athlete reported to have initiated a switch of allegiance after 150m world record holder Favour Ofili in 2025.

“I don’t know either. I just saw the news as well, but we will investigate that beginning tomorrow (Monday),” Okowa said in an interview with Punch.

He is said to be joined in Qatar by Sunday Akintan, who recently impressed during the indoor season with a time of 6.48s. Other athletes, including some expected to be in camp, are also reportedly plotting their switches.

Ashe is believed to have been in Qatar for the past five months after enduring a difficult 2025 season. One of those setbacks saw him disqualified in the final of the 100m at the last National Sports Festival in Abeokuta.

“The Qatar federation is taking us to South Africa to begin our season there. This is something Nigeria will never do,” Ashe was quoted as saying by The Guardian Nigeria. There are many young Nigerians in the Qatari team training for the Olympics, and they are well catered for.

“Those who have the opportunity to leave are not looking back; soon, Nigeria will be hit by an exodus of athletes. Some are even ready to run for other African countries that can offer them good compensation and opportunities to compete all year round in events that appeal to them.”

According to World Athletics regulations, an athlete who files to switch allegiance must observe a three-year waiting period before representing their new country in international competition.

“It should be noted that, should the application be successful, there is a standard three-year waiting period before an athlete can represent their new member federation,” World Athletics revealed.

“We remain committed to ensuring that all transfers of allegiance are conducted fairly, transparently and in the best interests of the sport.”

In 2022, Ashe ran the fastest time in history by any Nigerian athlete in all conditions, clocking a wind-assisted 9.79s (+3.0) in a 100m heat at the LSU Invitational in Baton Rouge.