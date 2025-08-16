AFN Releases 26-man Contingent To CAA Region II Senior Athletics Championships

The Athletic Federation of Nigeria, (AFN) has released names of 26 athletes to represent the country at the forthcoming Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) Region II Senior Athletics Championships holding between August 18 and 19 in Accra, Ghana.

The contingent will compete in 20 events including 100m (men and women), 200m (men and women), 110mH (men), 400m (men and women), 4 x 100m (men and women), 4 x400m (men and women), 4x400m mixed relay, 800m (women), Long Jump (men and women)Triple Jump (men), High Jump (women), Javelin (men and women), and Shot Put (men).

Veteran Patience Okon-George of 400m women will lead the pack of athletes to the University of Ghana (UG) Sports Complex in Legon, Accra, under the technical guidance of the Technical Director, Gabriel Okon and National Head Coach, Solomon Aliyu.

The team will leave Lagos on Saturday for Accra ahead of the championships.

In the 100m/200m men and 4x100m, Nigeria will be represented by Olaolu Olatunde, James Taiwo Emmanuel, Abdulgafar Audu and Chidera Nzeakor. For the women in 100m/200m men and 4x100m, we have Chioma Nweke, Olayinka Olajide, Iyanuoluwa Bada and Maria Thompson.

In the 110metres hurdles men, Nigeria will have two representatives in US-based Nnamdi Onwaeze and Musa Wisdom Great.

Others are Patience Okon-George, Favour Onyah, Opeyemi Oke and Anita Enaruna for 400m and 4x400m relay.

For the men’s 400m and 4x400m relay, Gafari Badmus, Ezekiel Asuquo, Victor Sampson and David Alkalu will represent Nigeria.

In 800m, Comfort Anietie James is Nigeria’s sole representative in the race.

In the field events, Paris Olympics finalist, Prestina Ochonogor will file in for Long Jump women while Charles Godfred will compete in the same Long Jump for the men.

Other male athletes are: Blessing Oluwayemi (Triple Jump), Adams Kure (Javelin), and Dickson Ugochukwu (Shot Put).

For women, Nigeria will feature Treasure Omosiuwe in High Jump and Victoria Kparika in Javelin.

A statement by the President of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), Tonobok Okowa, congratulated the selected athletes for Team Nigeria to Accra and charged them to be worthy ambassadors of the country.

Team Nigeria with 22 athletes last year showcased the excellent Nigerian spirit to top the medals table with 13 gold, four silver and one bronze medals at the Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) Region II Senior Athletics Championships in Ghana.