AFN Mourns Former Board Member

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) has expressed deep condolences to the family of retired Colonel Jaiye Abidoye, a foundation member and former board member of the federation in the 1990s, who passed away at the age of 83.

In a statement issued by AFN President, Tonobok Okowa, the board acknowledged Abidoye’s immense contribu – tions to the growth of a t h l e t i c s and sports in Nigeria, Africa, and beyond.

Okowa noted that Abidoye, whose remains will be laid to rest this weekend in Egbeda, Lagos, proudly represented Nigeria at the 1972 AllAfrica Games in Lagos.

He also competed at the Olympic Games in Munich in 1972 and Montreal in 1976, donning the nation’s colours with distinction.

The AFN President urged athletics stakeholders, sports enthusiasts, and the general public to honour Abidoye’s legacy by attending the burial programmes as announced by his family.