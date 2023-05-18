New Telegraph

May 18, 2023
AFN May Postpone Extraordinary Congress Over Constitutional Infraction

The Athletics Federation of Nigerian, (AFN), may be forced to shift to next month its extraordinary congress earlier fixed to hold next week Thursday in Abuja.

In a notice of meeting sent late last night to members of the congress (state athletics chairmen and their secretaries as well as board members), and signed by Rita Moshindi, its Secretary General, the AFN says the congress, convened at the instance of Tonobok Okowa, its president is’to address an important Constitutional matter.’

Our correspondent, however gathered that the notice contravened article 10.1.7 of the federation’s 2023 amended constitution.

The article says “an Extraordinary Congress of the AFN shall be convened by the President or 2/3 of the board as the case may be for the amendments of the constitution or the consideration of any other matter.

