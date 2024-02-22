AFN Invites Adegoke, Nathaniel, Okon-George, 30 Others to Camp For African Games

After the completion of the National Trials for the Africa Games in Asaba, Delta State, the Athletic Federation of Nigeria has invited 33 athletes to camp in preparation for the games in Accra, Ghana.

Topping the list of the athletes expected to fight for a space on the team that will represent Nigeria at the 13th edition of the games is Enoch Adegoke, who was a 100m finalist at the last Olympic Games in Tokyo. Quartermilers, Samson Nathaniel, Patience Okon-George, and Sikiru Adewale are all among the athletes expected to represent the country at the championship taking place from March 8 to 28.

In a release signed by the Secretary General of the AFN, Rita Mosindi, the invited athletes are to report to camp from February 22 (today). “Following the Africa Games National Trials in Asaba, Delta State, the attached athletes and officials have been invited by the Athletic Federation of Nigeria to the Africa Games camp in Abuja.

They are to report from February 22,” the statements read. There are 17 men and 16 women on the list with the foreign- based expected to join the team later.