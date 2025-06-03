AFN Election: Soetan, Okon Win As Zonal Elections Take Place Today

Share

Olalekan Soetan yesterday emerged as the representative of the South-West Zone on the board of the Athletic Federation of Nigeria (AFN), with Gabriel Okon emerging from the South-South Zone.

In the election that took place yesterday, Coach Soetan beat two others, Babajide Odedeji and Gbenga Abijo to the position of Lagos State Athletic Association Chairman, Solomon Alao, who didn’t come out to contest.

In the South-South zone, former board member, Okon has returned to the board as he beat journalist, Samuel Oredipe and Itiako Ikpokpo to the only slot from the zone.

Also, the North West Zonal election that also took place on Monday was marred by irregularities, as eight delegates reportedly voted instead of the constitutionally stipulated seven.

The election, which took place at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium in Kaduna, featured three candidates vying for the zonal representative position: Sunday Adeleye and Sani Shehu Abass, both from Kaduna State, and Ladan Abubakar Zurmi from Zamfara State.

Addressing journalists shortly after the election, Adeleye and Abass expressed their dissatisfaction with the process, stating that the participation of eight delegates rendered the exercise invalid.

Meanwhile, the election to the remaining three zones, the North East, North Central and South East will take place on Tuesday, June 3, with Adamu Bello, Richard Jatau and Babayo Adamu coming from the North East, while the North Central has Muhammad Manta, Oyinlade Adu and Oluyemi Sule.

The last zone, South Eash has Victor Okorie, Estate Onyedum and Innocent Iheme.

