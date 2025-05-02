AFN Election: My First Term Performance Will Speak For Me – Okowa

Share

The president of the Athletic Federation of Nigeria, Tonobok Okowa, has declared his intention to return to the saddle while assuring his supporters that his performance during his first term which is almost coming to an end will speak for him during the election scheduled for May 31, in Asaba, Delta State.

The former chairman of the Delta State Sports Commission while speaking with journalists in Agbor said that the work, reforms and programmes that he and the current AFN board have put in place and are building on, will go a long way in helping him secure a second term.

The President of the Confederation of African Athletics (CAA), Zone II explained that the Federation in its wisdom also appointed a very efficient and effective Performance Director, Victor Okorie, who resides close to the athletes.

“What we are doing in the Federation right now is critical to the success we all yearn for in athletics and Nigerian sports in general. We have laid a solid foundation through our ‘Get Our Athletes In School’ programme,” Okowa said.

Share