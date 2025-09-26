AFN: Dismal Tales From Tokyo

Japan adds a touch of luck to Nigerian sports, for that Land of Rising Sun boosted the profile of Nojeem Maiyegun when he won an Olympic Games bronze medal in 1964. The Golden Eagles lifted their second FIFA Under 17 World Championships trophy in the capital city, Tokyo, in 1993.

This same Tokyo hosted the 2025 World Athletics Championships recently. Nigeria left with a lone silver medal, courtesy of Tobi Amusan, world record holder in the 100m Hurdles and World Champion in 2022. This result is unacceptable considering the multitude of talents available. The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) must be held accountable and now is the time.

Botswana had a better outing, with two gold, one silver and one bronze medals respectively. Their megastar, Letsile Tebogo, might have done better than one gold medal if he had not been disqualified in the final of the 100m race. Tebogo’s story should ridicule the AFN. At the World Junior Championships, Nairobi 2021, Udodi Onwuzuruike beat him to the 200 metres gold.

At the Paris 2024 Olympics, the man from Botswana grabbed the 200 metres gold medal. The Nigerian managed to qualify for the semifinals. Udodi was in Tokyo but luck failed him. At Tokyo 2025, Tebogo was part of the quartet of Collen Kebinatshipi, Bayapo Ndori and Lee Eppie that snatched gold in the men’s 4×400 relay. The United States, winners in the last 10 editions, were beaten as Botswana became the first African country to win gold in that event.

Curiously, the Southern Africans sent a team to Nigeria to tap from the High Performance Centre domiciled at the University of Port Harcourt. The result is telling. Kebinatshipi ran away with the 400 meters gold in Tokyo, Ndori settled for bronze. In just one event, Botswana got more than the entire Nigerian contingent achieved.

Overall, Botswana finished in the fifth position while Nigeria placed 27th. Kenya emerged second behind the United States. Tanzania, in the 17th position, performed better than Nigeria. In simple language, at the 20th World Athletics Championships, out of 2202 athletes, only one Nigerian, Amusan, won a medal. And that came out of 49 events.

We are worried that Ajayi Agbebaku’s triple jump bronze at the inaugural World Championships, Helsinki 1983, which was the first by an African, is nearly the same won in 2025, 42 years on. This is not slow motion, it is a terrible result. The power of Nigerian athletics has traditionally been in the relays. Unfortunately, AFN failed to take athletes to the World Relays.

We were taken aback when Botswana and South Africa stole the show. Possibly, with men like Kanyisola Ajayi, Ezekiel Nathaniel and Onwuzuruike, something good ould have come out of the relays. It should be of interest that Nigerians, representing other countries shone in Tokyo. Rosey Effiong won gold with the United States women’s 4×400 relay team. She also won gold previously at Budapest 2023.

Udeme Okon was part of the South African men’s 4×400 relay squad that went for bronze. Nsikak Ekpo also embraced bronze with the Dutch 4×400 relay team. There is no doubt that the problem with Nigerian athletics is politics. Some of those who are in leadership positions were put there by people in power.

They had little to do with management before godfathers got them into power. When Libya won a first continental gold in athletics, it had the Nigerian touch. Coach Tony Osheku brought the trio of Mohammed Khouaga, Khalid Jeddah and Mohammed Ibrahim to Abuja for training. At the 17th African Athletics Championships, Nairobi 2010, Khouaga ran to 400 metres gold.

There is everything in the Nigerian athlete to excel, under an enabling environment. Many athletes who switched nationality went ahead to win medals for their adopted countries.

Florence Ekpo-Umoh shone for Germany, Francis Obikwelu won Olympic 100 metres, representing Portugal, Glory Alozie scaled hurdles for Spain and now, Favour Ofili has moved over to Turkey.

Amusan, who rescued the country from global humiliation had cause to scream before the Tokyo Championships, over the kits given to the athletes. It is sad that athletes are treated with disdain while officials live in luxury and enjoy preferential treatment. The journey to success will be difficult under this toxic atmosphere.

It is difficult to say that a country which won 4×400 metres relay gold at the Sydney 2000 Olympics, bagged silver in the 4×100 metres at Beijing 2008, left with medals in the relays at the World Championships in 1995 and 1997 respectively, did not present relay teams at the Tokyo 2025 World Championships. Some of the heroes of Nigeria’s relays are still very much available and doing well outside the country.

Innocent Egbunike, whose Los Angeles 1984 Olympics quartet won bronze, was in Qatar where he raised good middle distance runners. Enefiok Udobong, the man who ran like a cheetah at Sydney 2000 is doing great things in Saudi Arabia. President Bola Tinubu must not accept excuses.

Something drastic has to be done about the management of athletics in Nigeria. The problem has little to do with those who wear the green-white-green in Track and Field events. Frustration is served by politicians and their candidates who grab positions without the relevant know how to produce results.