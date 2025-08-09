AFN Board Strives To Unite Athletics Stakeholders

After four years of rancour and crises in the board of the Athletic Federation of Nigeria, there seems to be a light at the end of the tunnel with the election of a new set of board members to steer the wheel of track and field in Nigeria.

AFN President, Tonobok Okowa, has been doing his ultimate best to achieve a lot with the federation and with the technocrats currently on the board there is hope for a better future for athletics in Nigeria.

Ex-internationals on the board

There have been some ex-international talking about politicians taking over the affairs of the AFN thereby denying those that have been part of the sport to do what is needed to improve the sport in Nigeria and with the coming onboard of about five of them in the current board, there has been some input from them making people believe in the future of the sport.

Olalekan Soetan, Olu Sule, Gabriel Okon (Technical Director), Fatima Yusuf, Henry Okorie and Solomon Aliyu (National Coach) are currently on the board and they have all promised to give all the needed support to the president for the future of the athletes and Athletics in Nigeria.

“The Executive board is under an independent president who has learned a lot in the last four years,” Soetan said.

“We, the current board, are his foot soldiers and solidly behind him as a united board. We at the federation have a good rapport with our athletes. Remember, our local coaches brought them to the limelight and are still guarding them.”

CAA U-18/20 hosting and performance

The first major event of the current board was the hosting of the CAA U-18/20 Athletic Championships in Abeokuta, Ogun State, with Nigeria achieving a lot with so many young athletes expected to be the future of the event in the country.

The championship exhibited and showcased the best of talents that were discovered for nurturing, it strengthened the African bond and built common bridges across diplomatic relations.

The Nigerian young athletes – both boys and girls – maintain an upward trajectory with great victory which represents the nation’s future hope, aspiration, and success in bigger competitions.

One of the stars of the championships, Miracle Ezechukwu, led two others; Rosemary Nwankwo Chigozie and Perezide Sigah, to the top three positions in the women’s 200m flat after achieving the same result in the 100m final for the U-18 with Miriam Jegede taking the bronze in the 100m final.

So many other breakout athletes were discovered with the federation president, assuring that they are going to monitor the future of these athletes, so as to build a new Favour Ofili (who is reported to have dumped Nigeria for Turkey), Tobi Amusan (the current World Record holder in women’s 100m hurdles) among other top athletes.

African School Sports

Nigeria participated in the first edition of the African School Sports and the athletes that excelled during the CAA U-18/20 continued their performance at the tournament in Algeria.

After their performance at the CAA event, both Miracle Ezechukwu and Rosemary Chigozie Nwankwo continued their healthy rivalry in Algeria as the both secured the gold and silver in the 100m and 200m

While Nwankwo won the 100m gold and silver in the 200m, the role was reversed for Ezechukwu, who was beaten to the gold in the 100m as she bounced back to get the gold in the 200m, confirming their status on the continent of Africa.

According to the Director General of the National Sports Commission, Hon. Bukola Olopade, who was present in Algeria to witness the inspiring performances, expressed pride in the athletes’ achievements.

“I came to Algeria to support these young athletes as the future of Nigerian sports, so I need to be here to encourage them,” he said.

“A lot of these athletes are a product of our Invited Junior Athletes (IJA) initiative and they’ve continued to grow steadily, making the IJA initiative a success story we are proud of.”

National Trials

The World Championships will be taking place later in the year and the athletes converged at the Yabatech Sports Complex recently as more athletes tried their best to achieve the qualification standard.

Despite some glitches, the Trials still live up to expectations with crowd cheering their favourite athletes like World Record holder, Tobi Amusan, Prestina Ochonogor, Chidi Okezie, Chioma Onyekwere, Sade Olatoye among others as they show the stuff they were made of to the delight of the fans.

Speaking at the trials, Okowa stated that the athletes were doing well, especially the female athletes, and emphasized that the male athletes are also performing impressively. He noted that the male athletes are achieving remarkable times at the trials.

Request for more funding

With unifying purpose within the board, Okowa has called on the President Bola Tinubu, to come to the aid of the federation so as to be able to develop more stars while also retaining them.

Okowa made a passionate appeal to the Nigerian business community and the federal government, stressing the need for urgent funding to support Athletics and enable Nigerian athletes to remain in the country rather than seeking funding abroad for training and participation in sports

According to Okowa, Nigeria’s Athletics requires more funding for training, traveling, Welfare, sports participation and competitions both in the country and abroad.

The AFN president in particular mentioned top female athlete Favour Ofili who is seeking Turkey’s nationality following her inability to get funds, “Favour Ofili is almost gone, and more athletes are about to seek other nations nationality and the drift should stop through adequate funding for Athletics by the sponsors and the Federal government.”