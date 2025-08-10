AFN Announces Selection Criteria For Tokyo 2025 World Athletics Championship

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) has released the selection criteria for Nigerian athletes participating in the upcoming World Athletics Championships scheduled for next month in Tokyo, Japan..

In a statement signed by AFN Secretary-General Israel Inwang and issued on Sunday, only athletes who have met the Entry Standard qualification or ranked within the top 20 of the World Ranking Quota will be eligible for selection.

The new criteria, which take immediate effect, are designed to ensure that only committed athletes represent Nigeria at international competitions, while promoting team spirit and collective responsibility.

The statement urges all stakeholders to comply fully with the directives and reaffirms AFN’s commitment to supporting athletes who demonstrate both athletic excellence and professional conduct.

AFN further stressed its dedication to maintaining high standards of professionalism and discipline within Nigerian athletics.

Athletes have until August 24, 2025, to achieve qualification by either the Entry Standard or World Ranking. Following this deadline, the full Nigerian team roster for the Tokyo 2025 World Athletics Championships will be announced.