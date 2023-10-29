Afl: Finidi Blames Enyimba’s Exit On Inexperience

Enyimba of Aba head coach, Finidi George, has blamed his team’s elimination in this year’s African Football League to Wydad Casablanca of Morocco to inexperience.

It was a terrible maiden outing for the two-time CAF Champions League winner as they lost the game 4-0 on aggregates. Enyimba lost the first leg in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state 1-0, before losing the second leg away from home 3-0 to exit the competition.

Speaking on the outcome, the current Super Eagles assistant coach pinpointed their naivety in the opening periods of both legs as decisive to Enyimba’s semi- final hopes being dashed. “It was not a good match for us especially in the first half and it was because of the way Wydad played,” the former international said.

“They put us under a lot of pressure and my players made mistakes which gave them an early goal. After the early goal, we knew it was going to be difficult.” Wydad’s fourth minute opener in the second leg left Enyimba with a mountain to climb. But despite the disappointing exit, George took encouragement from blooding youngsters on the continental stage.

He added: “We have a lot of young players. We are working towards something and I think in the coming years, these players will graduate and will have the experience to play at this level.” Teenage midfielders Daniel Daga and Adiele Eriuogo were among those handed starts in Casablanca.