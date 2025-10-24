AFIYA Set To Transform Healthcare Access To 100m Africans

HubPharm Africa has launched ‘AFIYA’, Africa’s first multimodal, multilingual AI health companion.

The unveiling, held in honour of World Pharmacy Day 2025, signals a major leap forward in digital health innovation and chronic disease management. AFIYA is built on Amazon Web Services (AWS), ensuring robust reliability and scalability.

Accessible 24/7 via WhatsApp, the platform meets users where they already are – eliminating barriers to adoption and reaching over 500 million Africans without the need for additional downloads. HubPharm Africa founder Sesan Kareem highlighted the urgency of AFIYA’s mission. She said:“Across Africa, more than 100 million people live with chronic conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, and high cholesterol.

“For many, managing these illnesses is a daily struggle due to forgotten medications, limited access to providers, high costs, and geographical isolation. AFIYA aims to change this ” Healthcare experts have hailed AFIYA as a transformative innovation that could accelerate progress towards universal health coverage (UHC). Kareem said:“AFIYA is not just a tool, it is a lifeline.

“Our mission is to make healthcare affordable, accessible, and culturally relevant for every African – whether in bustling cities or remote villages.”