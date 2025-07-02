Afikpo LGA Gets Education Secretary

Afikpo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State on Wednesday swore in a new Education Secretary, Sheikh Nwachi.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Chairman of the Council, Engr Timothy Nwachi, charged the new Education Secretary to work hard to turn the education sector around in the area.

The Chairman acknowledged the dearth of primary and junior secondary school teachers in the local government and directed him to liaise with the necessary agencies to fill vacant positions in the system.

While congratulating Sheikh Idris, he advised him to carry teachers along in the execution of his duties, if he must succeed.

The Leader of Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Kingsley Ikoro, who is from the area, underscored the importance of education and enjoined the education secretary to use the opportunity to write his name in gold.

The Local Government Education Board Chairman, Chief Ewah OtuEleri, in his remarks, identified a lack of teachers as one of the greatest challenges and advised that the problem must be settled as a first step in moving forward.

Chief OtuEleri, who was represented by the Secretary of the Board, Chief David Nwachukwu, made a case for adequate motivation of teachers to boost their performance on the job.

Responding to the education secretary, Sheikh Idris pledged his commitment and dedication to the job and promised to carry everyone along.

Highlight of the event was the administration of the oaths of office and allegiance on the appointee by the Chief Magistrate in charge of Afikpo Magisterial District, Michael Nnachi.