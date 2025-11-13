Afiesere Community Protests, Demands Action On Long-Abandoned TCN/FG Project

The Afiesere community in Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta State, yesterday gave the contractor (AAKs and Bros Nig. Ltd) handling the project two weeks ultimatum to return to site and complete the TCN and Federal Government abandoned substation project or the community will take a decisive decision.

The protesters had lamented that the contractor has not shown any iota of seriousness towards the completion of the project, adding that Afiesere community has been experiencing power outage over the years following the failure of the contractor to complete the project.

Speaking on behalf of the protesters, the President General, Afiesere Community, Mr. Luke Umukoro, said the unseriousness attitude of the contractor can no longer be condone, hence they are embarking on this peaceful protest with this 21-day warning to return to site or federal government reaward the contract.

Umukoro complained how a substation project that will give light not only to Afiesere community but to other neighbouring communities be abandoned by a contractor, stating that an oil producing community that has a flow station, a compressor station, gas station, a manifold and over 40 oil wells be suffering electricity.