AFI Reaffirms Commitment To Nigeria Economic Growth

Adorable Foundation International (AFI) has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Nigeria’s economic growth.

This pledge is a testament to AFI’s dedication to empowering Nigerian entrepreneurs, particularly the youths, and contributing to the country’s socio-economic development.

AFI’s commitment is crucial, especially considering Nigeria’s current economic climate.

The country is facing challenges such as rapidly increasing living costs, high inflation, and a slow pace of economic growth.

However, with organizations like AFI working to support entrepreneurs and promote economic development, there is hope for a brighter economic future.

The Founder, Adorable Foundation International, Ada Okeke-Amam, made this known at the official flag off of the Financing, Investment, and Trade in Africa conference in Abuja.

She emphasized the organization’s commitment to driving economic development and prosperity in Africa.

As AFI continues to support Nigeria’s economic growth, it is essential to recognize the importance of collaboration between the government, private sector, and civil society.

By working together, these stakeholders can create an environment that fosters entrepreneurship, innovation, and economic development.

With AFI’s reaffirmed commitment and the government’s efforts to promote economic growth, Nigeria is poised for a more prosperous future.

“The highly anticipated event, which brings together esteemed leaders, investors, and stakeholders from across Africa, aims to foster economic growth, investment, and trade on the continent.

“This conference represents a critical step towards harnessing Africa’s vast resources and talent to create a brighter future for all.”

A member, Board of Trustees, Nwangaga Ibeh, informed that the Tunisian ambassador has directed that a drop centre be open at National Council for Women Society (NCWS) adding that visas are automatically granted to those who wish to attend the conference in Tunisia.

“We were at the embassy, and the Tunisian ambassador did something that has not happened before. The ambassador agreed that they are going to open a drop centre in NCWS. So you don’t need to go and struggle for visa.

“This collaboration happened because of the presence of AFI, which means that all those that will register for the conference through AFI are going to get automatic visa.

” This is our first stage, and I believe we’re going to do many more in terms of connecting people all over the world through this conference.”

She harped on the need for African leaders to create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

“African government needs to create good policies and conducive environment for all to thrive. When you go to some country to invest, you’re not worried because the policies there are well structured. When we create such environments, investors will leverage them and come in.”

She added that the conference will be of immense benefits to Nigerian youths.

“We have a lot of Nigerian youths attending because they’re going to meet their counterpart from all, over the world especially those who are from developed country.

“It’s not like this program is done yearly. We have people from all over 50 countries, and they are coming in mass. ”

Registered members will be guided on how to get good accommodation and flight sorted. It was also stated that money generated from this initiative will be used to fund projects under AFI.

