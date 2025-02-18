AFI Flags Off Financing Investment, Trade In Africa Conference

Share

The Adorable Foundation International (AFI) has flagged off the Financing, Investment, and Trade in Africa conference in Abuja, Nigeria.

The highly anticipated event, which brings together esteemed leaders, investors, and stakeholders from across Africa, aims to foster economic growth, investment, and trade on the continent.

Speaking at the inauguration which took place in Abuja, Founder of Adorable Foundation International, Princess Ada Okeke-Amam, emphasized the organization’s commitment to driving economic development and prosperity in Africa.

She said: “This conference represents a critical step towards harnessing Africa’s vast resources and talent to create a brighter future for all.”

A member, Board of Trustees, Nwangagq Ibeh, said the Tunisian ambassador has directed that a drop centre be open at National Council for Women Society (NCWS).

