Afghan Taliban, Pakistan Agree Short Truce After Deadly Clashes

Pakistan and Afghanistan’s Taliban government say they have agreed a temporary ceasefire after fresh border clashes and reported Pakistani air strikes on Kabul and Kandahar.

Both sides claimed the other requested the 48-hour ceasefire, which Pakistan said took effect from 13:00 GMT yesterday. Earlier a Taliban spokesman said 12 civilians had been killed and more than 100 wounded by Pakistani firing.

Both sides claimed the other suffered heavy casualties. None of the deaths could be independently confirmed.

Violence has flared since explosions rocked Afghanistan last week, which Kabul blamed on Islamabad. The Taliban deny claims they are harbouring militants targeting Pakistan, reports the BBC.