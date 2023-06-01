Afgean, Firm Partner To Empower Exporters

Agricultural Fresh Produce Growers and Exporters Association of Nigeria (AFGEAN) and Fluna have partnered to empower Nigerian exporters and enhancing their export financing opportunities. This collaboration was initiated to drive sustainable growth in the agricultural industry and support the economic development of Nigeria. Nigeria’s agricultural fresh produce export market has experienced remarkable growth in recent years, with exports reaching an estimated value of $1.2 billion in 2021, representing a 57.01 percent increase from the previous year.

This highlights the tremendous potential and global demand for Nigerian agricultural products, creating significant opportunities for farmers and exporters. It was revealed that by leveraging Fluna’s expertise and innovative platform, AFGEAN members would have increased transparency, access to financing, and enhanced capabilities to navigate the complexities of international trade. According to the Executive Secretary, AFGEAN, Adetiloye C. Aiyeola, “our partnership with Fluna has been instrumental in fostering growth and expansion for our export- ing members. Fluna has impressively addressed exporters’ prevalent financial challenges, especially in expanding our capacity to fulfil more demand.

“The agro-export scene is challenging enough that we don’t need another party to complicate the process but rather to simplify it, that’s what Fluna has done. Fluna has shown to not be just another financier but a financial partner. We commend Fluna for its commitment to aiding growth in the agro-export sector.”