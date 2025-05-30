AFG Backs Biotechnology To Tackle Food Insecurity, Climate Pressure

Share

The Federal Government and its partners have launched a strategy to overcome food insecurity, climate pressures, and the challenges of a rapidly growing population.

Speaking at a public lecture titled: “Advancing Agricultural Biotechnology for Food Security and Economic Growth in Nigeria,” at the University of Abuja, last week, Professor Abdullahi Mustapha, Director-General of the National Biotechnology Research and Development Agency (NBRDA), reaffirmed government’s commitment to building public trust in biotech innovations.

He stressed that when responsibly developed and effectively adopted, these technologies would empower farmers with resilient crop varieties, bolster pest and disease resistance, and enrich nutritional content—all while preserving environmental sustainability.

Meanwhile, Dr. Emmanuel Okogbenin, Director of Product Development and Commercialisation at the African Agricultural Technology Foundation (AATF), highlighted Nigeria’s leadership alongside Ghana and Kenya in commercialising biotech staples such as Bt cotton, Bt maize, and Pod Borer Resistant cowpea.

He noted that these breakthroughs “are not just scientific milestones; they represent real opportunities to transform lives, improve farmer livelihoods, and enhance national food systems,” even as he acknowledged that regulatory uncertainties and public scepticism continue to slow broader adoption.

Representing AATF’s call for inclusive engagement, Yarama Ndirpaya, Programme Manager for the Foundation’s Out-Grower Strategy in Nigeria, urged stakeholders to seize the forum as a platform “where diverse voices can engage, ask questions, share insights, and build common understand – ing.”

She emphasised that transparent, evidence-based dialogue is essential to dispel misinformation and accelerate the responsible roll-out of genetically improved crops across Nigeria’s varied agroecological zones.

However, the Acting Vice Chancellor of the University of Abuja, Professor Patricia Lar, lauded her institution’s pioneering work in biotechnology research.

Represented by Professor Ahmed Dan-Kishiya, Dean, Faculty of Science, she spotlighted the globally acclaimed research of Dr. Abraham Isah on Pod Borer Resistant cowpea an achievement that linked proteometabolomic changes to biodiversity and influenced international policy debates on genetically modified crops.

Dan-Kishiya described the lecture as “a clarion call to action,” noting that biotechnology holds the key to reducing pesticide use, boosting farm resilience, and ensuring food sufficiency for future generations.

Throughout the event, stakeholders from academia, policy circles, research institutions, and the private sector explored how robust policy frameworks, strategic investments, and multi-sector collaboration can unlock the full promise of agricultural biotechnology.

Panel discussions examined the science behind PBR cowpea, regulatory pathways for GM crops, and the imperative to ignite youth interest in science and innovation.

With these deliberations, participants affirmed that Nigeria stands at a pivotal moment: by embracing cutting-edge agricultural biotechnology, the nation can transform smallholder livelihoods, fortify its food systems against climate shocks, and pave the way for inclusive economic growth.

In his closing remarks on behalf of the Dean, Faculty of Agriculture, Dr. Idrisu Mohammed, welcomed the initiative as both timely and essential, and pledged the faculty’s full commitment and unwavering support for the programme.

