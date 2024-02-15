Affordable Housing: Experts Call For Regulations To Stem Prices Of Building Materials

As building materials prices continue to soar high, experts on Thursday urged the Federal Government to institutionalise some regulations, if affordable housing dreams in the country must be achieved.

The experts said some of the factors responsible for the high cost of building materials, like the funds required to acquire lands need to be controlled with implementable policies.

The Managing Director of Leisure Court Estate, Segun Abolaji with some communication experts who said this in Abuja, noted that there was an urgent need for regulation in the housing sector.

Abolaji and other experts spoke separately during the ongoing 2024 Real Estate/ Housing Reporters Workshop in Abuja.

Segun said, “The government should always regulate activities in the housing sector, especially the prices of building materials.

“Without government regulation, it will be difficult to make houses available in the country, we don’t find it easy accessing land, so because of the challenges developers are forced to put their property on the rooftop”

Another expert, and a communication specialist, Dr Law Mefor called on the government to look inward in addressing the menace of illegal structures in Abuja.

Mefor stated that government officials were culpable in the growing menace, as no illegality would thrive without the involvement of certain government agencies.

Mefor said, “Officials of government are not doing enough in the area of checking illegal structures, why most they allow buildings to be completed before calling them illegal and demolishing them.

“There should be stringent measures in place to be checking development especially building of structures, the situation is bringing about lack of shelter or shortage of houses.

“The government should construct mass houses that will cover all classes of individuals national wide and give them out on mortgage to people. Again, the provision of infrastructure in areas earmarked for houses”