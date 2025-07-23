Affordable Housing Estate For NUJ FCT Members’ll Be Realised – Minister

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa, has assured the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) FCT Council, that the long-awaited affordable housing estate for its members in the territory would become a reality.

Dangiwa gave the assurance during the NUJ FCT Council Press Week Lecture and Awards Ceremony in Abuja, with the theme “Journalism in a Changing World: Press Freedom, Media, Democracy, and Society.”

Dangiwa also reiterated the ministry’s commitment to the president’s Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, including the Renew Hope Housing Programme and the National Urban Renewal Initiatives, aimed at making housing more affordable for all Nigerians.

He said that the ministry will be working with relevant authorities and agencies to provide affordable housing units for NUJ FCT journalists.

”To Chairman, NUJ FCT chapter, I want to assure you of our previous engagement and discussions towards having the journalists’ village in the FCT.

”I assure you that your dream will become a reality as I have pledged you during our courtesy call and meeting engagement we had with you.

”We are going to direct the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN), through the Cooperative Housing Development to provide the land to build this estate,’’ he said.

Dangiwa also advocated stronger legal protections for journalists, better funding models for independent media, saying we need to make sure that every journalist feels safe, respected and supported.

”I say this not just as a minister, but as a citizen who believes in the power of ideas and the sensibility of those who support them,’’ Dangiwa said.

He also urged journalists to continue scrutinising the ministry’s programs and projects, helping Nigerians understand its work and objectives.

“We want Nigerians to understand why we are doing it, and no one is better placed to help tell that story than you, the journalists, editors, photographers, producers, publishers, who serve as the eyes and ears of the public,” he said.

The minister commended Tinubu for championing democratic ideals, including freedom of the press.

He noted that under Tinubu’s leadership, Nigeria has witnessed a “genuine commitment to transparency, open dialogue, and respect for the role of the media.”

“That’s not just a lip service. It’s a policy, it’s a practice and it’s a part of the Renew Hope Agenda,’’ he said.

Dangiwa advocated for stronger legal protections and better funding models for independent media.

He emphasised the need to ensure that “every journalist feels safe, respected, and supported.”

Emphasising the important of press freedom in the world now driven by technology, Dangiwa acknowledged that today’s journalism landscape presents both opportunities and risks.

“On one hand, digital innovation has made it easier to reach audiences, tell stories in real time and expose wrongdoing. On the other hand, it has also made the job more dangerous.

“Misinformation spreads like wildfire. Online harassment is real and unfortunately many journalists, especially women, face threats simply doing their jobs. That’s why events like this matter a lot,” he said

Dangiwa noted that while press freedom is currently under pressure globally, it remains vital for the development of any nation and its democracy.

“We all know that the realities across the world and even in democracies, press freedom is under pressure. Journalists face intimidation, censorship and economic hardship.

”And in this digital age, where content can be distorted and even drawn out of the fake news, your profession has become more difficult. But let me say this, your work matters.

It matters because democracy doesn’t just depend on elections. It depends on information. Accurate, timely and responsive information and that’s what the press provides. It is free, fair and fearless.”

Earlier in her remarks, the Chairperson, NUJ FCT Council, Ms. Grace Ike, listed the development of the NUJ FCT Journalists’ Village as one of the priorities to be pursued by her led council.

Ike describing it as a long-awaited housing initiative, said led executive was working in collaboration with the Ministry of Housing and the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria to make it a reality.

”Our goal is simple: provide decent, affordable homes for journalists and their families in the heart of the nation’s capital.

”Other initiatives unveiled by her were modernisation of the NUJ FCT Congress Hall, procurement of a union coastal bus, completion of the NUJ Pentagon Halland the establishment of a journalists’ welfare scheme:

”These projects are not luxuries; they are foundational investments in the future of journalism and in the well-being of those who power it.

I call on government stakeholders, media proprietors, partners, and friends of the union to join us in making these dreams a reality,’’ Ike said.