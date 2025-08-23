Affirmative Action: Women Need Inclusion In Govt, Not Tokenism – SHAPE

Speakers at a political engagement on women’s participation in government in Abuja said what Nigerian women demand is inclusion in decision-making and not tokenism.

Tagged, SHAPE (Strengthening Her Aspiration for Political Engagement), organised by Ark and Rainbow Development Foundation, the speakers, comprising political leaders and women’s rights advocates, argued that women’s inclusion in governance is not a favour but a necessity.

Comrade Ibrahim Garba Wala, National Lead Advocate of “The Handshake Movement,” who was the keynote speaker at the occasion, stated that the most important handshake Nigeria needs at the moment that would enable her to navigate her socio-economic challenges is women’s inclusion in the decision-making process.

Wala likened the exclusion of what he termed 50 per cent of the nation’s population from leadership to trying to fly a plane with only one wing.

“You might stagger along for a while, but you will never soar. We are deliberately flying with one wing, expecting to reach the heights of national prosperity. It is an impossible equation,” he stated.

According to Wala, global data showed that “When women participate in politics, economies grow; when women are at the peace-negotiating table, agreements are more durable.

“When women hold public office, there is greater investment in health, education, and social welfare, the very building blocks of a stable and prosperous society.”

He called for the implementation and enforcement of gender quotas in political party nominations and appointments, adding, “The time for tokenism is over.

“We demand more than a ‘woman leader’ position in a party structure dominated by men. We need deliberate, systemic change.”

Wala also recommended the creation of dedicated funds to support female candidates, “because the political arena is not a level playing field.

“Dismantle the violent, money-driven political culture that actively discourages women’s participation.”

President, Women In Politics Forum, Ebere Ifendu, in her remarks, said the Special Seat for Women Bill currently before the National Assembly should not be seen as tokenism.

Mrs. Ifendu promised that the Nigerian women will vote for any political party that fields a woman vice presidential candidate in 2027.

“This is the right time for everyone to support the Special Seat for Women Bill. Every politician will be held accountable if the Special Seat for Women Bill fails,” she warned.

Interim National Publicity Secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, said politics should be seen as a service to society rather than a privilege.

Abdullahi called for a redefinition of the type of politics played in Nigeria, regretting that money defines the nation’s politics, which he said hinders women’s participation in politics.

“Politics is not about right but capability,” he said.

Executive Director of Ark and Rainbow Development Foundation, Ms Ifenla Oligbinde, in her welcome address, said the 35% Affirmative Action is not just a political demand but a constitutional imperative.

Ms Oligbinde stated that evidence across the world shows that societies that embrace women’s participation in leadership record greater stability, deeper inclusivity, and stronger economic growth.

She regretted that while some African countries like Liberia, Tanzania, Ethiopia and Gabon have women in leadership positions as president, prime minister, vice president and speaker of the National Assembly, Nigeria is lagging behind, despite being the Giant of Africa.