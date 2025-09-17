Affirmative Action: INEC Calls For Constitutional Amendment

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has called for the amendment of some sections of the 1999 Nigerian Constitution (as amended) and the Electoral Act, 2022, to allow for greater representation of women and other marginalised groups in the legislative assemblies.

INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, who spoke in Abuja on Wednesday when he received the Women’s Collective Forum on a courtesy visit, said affirmative action demands legal provision as is the case in many jurisdictions.

Prof. Yakubu stated that the commission had, during consultative meetings with political parties, consistently urged them to ensure greater representation for underrepresented groups in party leadership.

“Many of them have responded positively, although much work needs to be done,” he said.

He stated that the ongoing review of the Constitution and the Electoral Act offers an opportunity to engage with the lawmakers for appropriate legislative action.

“Happily, the matter is back on the legislative agenda. At our retreat early this year with members of the Joint Committee of the Senate and House of Representatives on Electoral Matters, we supported the amendment that will ensure greater representation of women in elective positions,” he stated.

Prof. Yakubu disclosed that the commission has a gender policy, which it periodically revises and updates.

“We have also established a Department of Gender and Inclusivity for the promotion of greater access for marginalised and under-represented groups in the electoral process,” he stated, adding that 55 per cent of INEC’s directors at the headquarters are women.

“Across the states of the federation, many of our substantive administrative secretaries, who are also directors, are women.

“We believe in inclusivity both in the workplace and in the discharge of our extensive responsibilities as an Election Management Body,” Prof. Yakubu said.

He commended the women led by Ambassador Nkoyo Toyo, for their consistent advocacy for women’s participation and representation in political party leadership and elective representation in Nigeria, and assured them of INEC’s