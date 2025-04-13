AFF Landport CEO Gifts Land To Registered Realtors

Share

It was jubilation galore in Anambra State, Nigeria, as the Founder/CEO of AFF Landport Global Estates Ltd (Mega Wealth World), Osim Okemmuo, gifted lands to all registered members of AFF (Atmosphere For Favor) Landport Global Estates, making hundreds of realtors landlords and landowners.

He also expressed his willingness to gift more lands to future realtors who register with the conglomerate.

According to him, “We are giving lands to all our registered members and realtors. It is a continuous policy. It is my passion to give out lands to millions of people who are willing to work with us. As soon as you register with AFF Landport Global Estates Ltd even if you register today as our realtor you are entitled to a land as one of your packages for identifying with our vision.”

The AFF boss, who is also the National Developer of World Agritourism Nigeria, Agricultural Advancement Patron, Grand Patron of Igboezue worldwide, and United Nations World Ambassador for Peace and Goodwill, made true his promise by distributing lands situated at one of their massive property sites, ‘Awesome City Mgbakwu,’ under the Awka Capital Territory, to all his duly registered realtors.

Addressing newsmen in his Anambra State office, the Ebonyi State-born wealth creator said: “I learned that life functions better when you intentionally discipline yourself to be genuine, unselfish, and willing to assist the government and humanity by connecting people to paths of success.

“When I promised that I would be giving lands to all the realtors of our company, people thought it was a scam. It was strange and unbelievable because people poison and kill for the sake of land.

“Land should not be a curse but a blessing because everything we eat and produce for use comes from the land. Today, the first batch of all our realtors has land of their own in a choice place near Purity FM, Mgbakwu, Awka, Anambra State.

“The second batch will be receiving their land in Delta State or any part of the country of their choice.

“AFF Landport Global Estates Ltd is a conglomerate where anyone can explore limitless opportunities. No matter your background or status in society, you keep connecting to prosperity and wealth creation.

“Governance is a collective responsibility. In today’s society, where youths are obsessed with the get-rich-quick syndrome, leading them into kidnapping, money rituals, internet fraud (Yahoo), and other forms of crime, AFF Landport Global Estates (Mega Wealth World), with vast lands, branch offices, and Senators across all the States in Nigeria and some African countries, has created empowerment opportunities for people to register with the company, discover themselves, avail themselves of our products and services, and become wealthy through legitimate means.

“Avail yourself of all AFF products and services. Once you are duly registered as a member or realtor with our maximum package, you are entitled to a piece of land and can market all our products and services, including AFF Classy Automobile World, AFF Rice, AFF Mega Wealth Alkaline Healing Sachets and Table Water, AFF Beauty World for Fashion, AFF Entertainment, AFF Sports World, AFF Banana Bread and other hygienic, healthy, and delicious confectioneries, AFF Classic Heavens Wine and Exotic Healthy Beverages, AFF Organic Beans and Foofoo, AFF Perfumes, Cosmetics, Shampoo, Body Cream, Hair Relaxers, Sporting Waves Cream, Hair Conditioners, Travel Visas, Skills Acquisition, Youths Empowerment, AFF Thrifting World for All-Round Financial Empowerments, AFF Mega Wealth Beverages Ltd, AFF Mega Wealth Awesome Academy Ltd, AFF Mega Wealth Store Ltd, AFF Mega Wealth Travel and Tour Ltd, AFF TV, Real Estate Business Education, General Merchandise, and Positive Reorientation,” he said.

The philanthropist further urged those in leadership positions and those financially wealthy to shun selfishness and instead think of practical opportunities they can create for people to engage in and improve their lives, saying that life was meant to be enjoyed.

According to one of the numerous beneficiaries, Tony Ibekwe, “Today, what sounded like a promise to us has been fulfilled.

“That which people thought was impossible has become a reality. Hundreds of people registered realtors with AFF Landport Global Estates Ltd who never knew they could be landowners within the Awka Capital Territory in the near future, flooded Awesome City Mgbakwu with joy to see their lands. My family members and I received 3 plots of land at Mgbakwu from Okemmuo.”

