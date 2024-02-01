AFEX Forcast Substantial Price Slash in Commodity Prices

AFEX, leading commodities player in Africa, has unveiled its 2024 commodities outlook, forecasting that this year, global commodity prices are going to be on a downward trend due to factors, such as, improved supplies and the expiration of certain trade policies. AFEX pointed out that this trend was bound to significantly pose a downside or upside risk to commodity prices globally. Making this known during the company’s hybrid event to unveil its 2024 annual commodities outlook hosted at its Lagos office, recently, the Vice President, Financial Markets of AFEX, Oluwafunto Olasemo, disclosed that the annual commodities outlook was a key literature that analyses critical socio-economic factors shaping the demand and supply dynamics of commodities, with a view to highlight challenges and opportunities inherent in the market, while providing an accurate forecast that potentially steers price and volumes for the 2024.

Olasemo explained that energy prices were expected to drop by five per cent in 2024 and then further decrease by 0.7 per cent in 2025. Similarly, the AFEX vice president noted that agriculture commodities are projected to decrease by two per cent in 2024 and three per cent in 2025, provided that the Middle East conflict de- escalates. Speaking further on the report, Olasemo explained that the report forecast that domestic commodity prices were expected to rise consistently throughout 2024. According to him, key export commodities like cocoa and sorghum are projected to rise by 50 per cent and 20 per cent respectively, underpinned by declined production, while key consumption commodities like maize and paddy rice are projected to rise by 25 per cent and 40 per cent despite a four per cent increase projection on production of paddy rice.

Olasemo said: “The outlook is an indispensable component of the commodities market, dictating trading flows and movement across the physical market and secondary market players. This year, the commodities market will see a complex balance amidst geopolitical, economic, and environmental factors, which will on one hand demand continual monitoring and strategic adaptation, and on the other spur vigilance on the part of market stakeholders and policy makers. “In managing the complexity of these factors, there is a pressing need to enhance domestic agricultural production, streamline trade policies, and establish strategic reserves to cushion against market volatility and ensure food security. “Similarly, there perhaps isn’t a better time to look to alternative investments as a hedge against potential windfalls than now.”

A key recommendation of the report for boosting agriculture productivity is pivoting from traditional food production systems and adopting sustainable farming practices such as diversified crop rotation, which serves to optimise soil capacity and increase productivity, which in turn has been seen to boost farming income by 21 per cent. The report is now available for download on afex.africa.