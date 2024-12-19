Afenifere Youths Hail Dangote Group’s Festive Season Fuel Price Reduction

Share

The Afenifere Progressive Youth Movement (APYM) has commended the Dangote Group for its decision to reduce fuel prices during the festive season.

According to Aare Oluwarotimi Dare, its Worldwide President, the group said the company’s bold move to slash petrol prices to N899.50K per litre is a heartwarming gift to Nigerians, providing much-needed relief from economic pressures.

Dare praised the Dangote Group’s leadership for their commitment to Nigeria’s economic growth and development, adding that “this gesture is a shining example of corporate social responsibility and patriotism”.

Dare further said that Dangote Group’s decision to reduce fuel prices is not only a welcome relief to Nigerians but also aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s government’s economic vision ahead of 2025.

He noted that the company’s dedication to supporting the government’s economic policy thrust is a demonstration of its willingness to collaborate and contribute to the country’s economic growth.

The Afenifere Progressive Youth Movement also applauded the Dangote Petroleum Refinery’s innovative approach to making fuel more accessible to Nigerians.

Dare said the offer of an additional litre of fuel on credit for every litre bought on a cash basis is a masterstroke that will undoubtedly alleviate the financial burden on many citizens.

Furthermore, the group acknowledged the Dangote Petroleum Refinery’s commitment to providing premium-quality petroleum products that are competitively priced, environmentally friendly, and engine-friendly.

Dare noted that the refinery’s operations have marked the end of Nigeria’s reliance on substandard imported products which have posed significant risks to human health, machinery, and the environment.

“We acknowledge the Dangote Group’s pivotal role in shaping Nigeria’s economic landscape. The company’s investments in critical sectors such as petroleum refining, agriculture, and infrastructure have created thousands of jobs, stimulated economic growth, and enhanced the nation’s competitiveness.

“As Nigeria prepares to usher in a new year, the Afenifere Progressive Youth Movement urges other corporate organisations to take a cue from the Dangote Group’s exemplary leadership. By working together, we can build a more prosperous, equitable, and just society for all Nigerians.

“In conclusion, the Afenifere Progressive Youth Movement salutes the Dangote Group for its outstanding contributions to Nigeria’s economic development and its people.

“May this gesture inspire others to follow in their footsteps, and may Nigeria continue to thrive under the leadership of visionary entrepreneurs like Aliko Dangote.”

